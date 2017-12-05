Italfarmaco Group, a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced both an oral and a poster presentation at the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting Exposition held in Atlanta, Georgia from December 9 12, 2017. The presentations cover data from Italfarmaco's Phase II development program for its proprietary compound Givinostat, in development to treat Polycythemia Vera, a rare blood disease with orphan drug designation. Italfarmaco will announce the results through a press release following the presentations.

Oral Presentation

Title: A Two-Part Study of Givinostat in Patients with Polycythemia Vera: The Maximum Tolerated Dose Selection and the Proof of Concept Final Results

Presenter: Prof. Alessandro Rambaldi

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Phase I/II Trials of Novel Agents in MPNs

Date Time: Saturday, December 9, 2017: 4:00-4:15 PM EST

Location: Bldg C, Lvl 2, C208-C210 (Georgia World Congress Center)

Link to the ASH conference abstract: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper100916.html

Poster Presentation

Title: A Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Study of Givinostat in Patients with Polycythemia Vera: The First 4 Years of Treatment

Presenter: Dr. Guido Finazzi

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster I

Date Time: Saturday, December 9, 2017: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM EST

Location: Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 (Georgia World Congress Center)

Link to the ASH conference abstract: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper101752.html

About Givinostat

Givinostat is a class I and II histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor and an investigational product discovered through Italfarmaco's internal research and development efforts. The compound is currently in three clinical studies: Polycythemia Vera (PhII), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (PhIII) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (PhII).

About Italfarmaco Group

Italfarmaco is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of branded prescription and nonprescription products in more than 60 countries on 5 continents. Italfarmaco's research and development expertise is best demonstrated through its HDAC inhibitor development programs, some of which are focused on rare and orphan diseases. Through both marketed drugs and compounds in development, Italfarmaco is dedicated to serving patients whose needs remain largely unmet.

