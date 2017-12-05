Aegis Recognized as the 'Champion of Change' by the Government of India

MUMBAI, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegis, a global outsourcing and technology services company, today announced that it has been recognized as the 'Champion of Change' by the Government of India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, under the category of 'Best Private Sector Establishment' for engaging over 6,900 Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961. The award was conferred to Aegis at the 'National Entrepreneurship Awards 2017' by Shri Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Under its Apprenticeship Program, Aegis has hired over 6,900 apprentices in the last 2 years in India alone, along with designing an ecosystem for skill development. This apprenticeship hiring is executed in over 17 registered locations across India. This has increased the availability of skilled manpower with a continuous talent pipeline which has helped to serve a range of consumer needs owing to the widespread customer base of Aegis.

This program also acts as a strong impetus to diversity, especially for Socially & Economically Disadvantaged people, Indigenous facets and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis said, "We believe that human capital is one of our most important assets and has been a key element of Aegis' growth story. The award is a testament to Aegis' contribution to talent development and addressing the skill gaps in the labour market, thereby facilitating employment opportunities for the youth and equipping them with the right skill sets to help them build their careers."

Aegis has also been recognized by BW Businessworld under the categories - Best in Employee Experience and Leading Practices in Diversity & Inclusion. These awards aim to recognize excellence and prominence in the HR landscape of India including the finest people practices. As part of the assessment process, HR applications at BW Businessworld undergo a 5-step rigorous assessment process comprising of editorial screenings, qualifiers, process auditor assessment, pre-jury assessment and a very stringent jury evaluation.

SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Aegis said, "These awards reinforce our commitment to nation building by way of creating employability through skill development and become an equal opportunity employer by promoting the cause of diversity and inclusion."

Recently, the company was acknowledged with the 'Equal Opportunity Employer Award' by Sarthak Educational Trust, an NGO working for the empowerment of differently-abled people; for providing them a platform, wherein they have equal access to opportunities and resources.

The company has also scaled-up its Diversity & Inclusion agenda - Aegis currently employs over 700 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) which comprises of over 1.8% of its total workforce. Aegis maintains a healthy gender ratio of 59:41 and its presence in tier 3 and 4 cities provides opportunity to employ socio-economic and culturally diverse people. The company employs 1.68% of its global workforce as mature age people and 80-100% as local indigenous people.

About Aegis

Aegis is a global outsourcing and technology services company committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience across all touch points and channels. Aegis has operations in 46 locations across 9 countries with more than 40,000 employees. Aegis services over 150 clients from verticals such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities.

