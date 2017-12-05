The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica is seeking consultants for the feasibility study of a grid-tied project, which will also have to be combined with storage.

Jamaica's state-owned oil company Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) has issued an invitation to bid to seek companies interested in providing consultancy services for the feasibility study of a grid-connected floating PV plant combined with energy storage at the Mona Reservoir, which is the main source ...

