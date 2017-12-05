Edison Issues Outlook on Viralytics (VLA)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Viralytics continues to report impressive preliminary data for Cavatak in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), whether administered intravenously (iv) or by intra-tumoural injection. Viralytics is currently recruiting additional patients in expansion cohorts in melanoma, lung and bladder cancers in order to obtain more robust estimates of tumour response rates. It has announced plans to initiate four Phase I studies in additional indications and has commenced planning for a potentially pivotal study of Cavatak plus Yervoy in melanoma patients who had failed prior single-agent, anti-PD1 ICI therapy, a serious unmet medical need. Updates on MITCI, CAPRA and Keynote 200 are expected in Q218. We increase our valuation to A$469m or A$1.95/share (vs A$408m and A$1.70/share).

Our valuation increases to A$469m or A$1.95/share (vs A$408m or A$1.70/share) as we add new indications for head and neck and colorectal cancer (replacing prostate), roll forward the DCF model and defer forecast deal timing to FY19. Viralytics had A$27.7m cash at 30 September 2017, sufficient to complete the ongoing Cavatak combination clinical trials (MITCI, CAPRA and STORM/Keynote 200), and the four planned Phase I studies. A pivotal trial of Cavatak plus Yervoy in melanoma would likely require additional funding (we model partner funding).

