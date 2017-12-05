sprite-preloader
WKN: A1XBWD ISIN: CA3808956070 Ticker-Symbol: 3G8A 
05.12.2017 | 11:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: New Drill Results from the Golden Crown Project Show New Mining Potentials for Golden Dawn Minerals in British Columbia

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Yesterday after market close in Canada, Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: GOM; OTC PINK: GDMRF; Frankfurt: 3G8A) released another set of drill results from its ongoing surface drill program at its Golden Crown Property near Greenwood in British Columbia, Canada. The results indicate gold and copper grades of economic interest in massive sulphide veins and adjacent wall rocks.

The report also includes a recent video showing drilling on the Golden Crown Property.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3898-New-Drill-Results-from-Golden-Crown-Show-New-Potentials

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/GoldenDawn19en.pdf

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/GoldenDawn25de.pdf

German (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3900-Neues-Potential-bei-Golden-Dawn:-Bohrergebnisse-bis-zu-58-gt-Gold---Tagebau-moeglich

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


