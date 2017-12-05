

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area retail sales for October. Sales are forecast to drop 0.7 percent on month, offsetting September's 0.7 percent increase.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1856 against the greenback, 133.42 against the yen, 1.1685 against the franc and 0.8839 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX