5th December 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

Post-Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets), (contact: Chris Agathangelou, TEL: +442070851297) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750m Description: 30y Fixed to Floating Rate Bond Stabilising Manager(s) The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft J.P. Morgan Securities plc Natixis Offer price: 99.885

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

