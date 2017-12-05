Major disruption in sports rights, finds report available for free from the Juniper Research website

As 2017 draws to a close, Juniper Research has drawn up a list of predictions for the coming year, all neatly wrapped up as the top trends for the technology industry for 2018.

Top Ten Tech Predictions for 2018

The full list of Juniper's top ten tech predictions follow below, with each prediction explained in more detail in the free report and slide set available to download from the Juniper Research website, while a commentary on the slides can also be accessed here.

1. Amazon and Facebook Lead OTT Bids for Major Sporting Rights

2. Apple, Facebook, Google Bring Social Payments to the Masses

3. AI and Blockchain to Power Numerous Fintech Insurance Solutions

4. Edge Computing to Fast Track the IoT

5. Facial Recognition Applications Surge

6. The Rise of Robo-advisors App-based Investments

7. Machine Learning Coming to Verify Your Identity

8. Chinese Cards and Wallets Achieve Scale in Western Markets

9. Smart Toys Educating the Masses

10. Wireless Charging Market Moves Up a Gear

Juniper has identified 2018 as the year in which OTT (Over the Top) players including Amazon and Facebook turn sporting events into the next content battleground by bidding for (and winning) key packages in major rights auctions, including those for football's English Premier League.

The company argues that Amazon is likely to be the biggest winner here. Not only would it gain revenues from new Amazon Prime customers joining mainly for the football, but additionally revenues derived from retail sales by those customers via the Prime channel. This significantly reduces the number of new customers it would require to cover the costs of a rights package.

Meanwhile, Juniper believes that 2018 will be the year for social payments with key launches from Apple and Facebook expected to drive growth in the space.

