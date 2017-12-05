Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) CORRECTION NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for 9M 2017 05-Dec-2017 / 10:55 CET/CEST

CORRECTION NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for 9M 2017 9M 2017 EBITDA corrected to $ 482 mln (was $484 mln) in chart EBITDA and net profit change corrected to -6.7% and -26.4% (was -7.1% and -35.9%) in text All other details remain unchanged. Full amended text shown below. 05.12.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby announces its consolidated financial results for the nine months, ending 30 September 2017, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). NCSP Group's consolidated revenue for 9M 2017 increased by $12 252 thousand or 1.9% compared to that of 9M 2016 and reached $661 557 thousand. Group's EBITDA and net profit in the reporting period totaled $482 453 thousand* and $359 354 thousand, which is 6.7% and 26.4% less than that of nine months 2016 respectively. NCSP Group Key Financial Metrics (thousand US dollars) 9M 2017 9M1 2016 Change Change % Revenue 661 557 649 305 12 252 1.9% EBITDA* 482 453 516 929 -34 476 -6.7% EBITDA Margin* 72.9% 79.6% -6.7 pp - Profit for the period 359 354 488 469 -129 -26,4% 115 (thousand US dollars) 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 Change Change % Debt (incl. financial 1 296 654 1 395 835 -99 181 -7.1% lease) Cash and equivalents 150 177 234 138 -83 961 -35.9% Net debt* 1 146 477 1 161 697 -15 220 -1.3% Net debt / LTM EBITDA* 1.79 1.72 - - * Management accounts Complete consolidates financial statements for 9M 2017 are available for downloading at: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/ Conference call for investors and analysts hosted by NCSP Group management will be held on Tuesday, 05 December 2017, at 16:00 Moscow time. Call title: NCSP Group Financial Results for 9 months 2017 Russian call ID: 51382040 English call ID: 89628916 Dial-in numbers: Russia: +7 495 221 6523; 8 10 8002 041 40 11 UK and Europe: +44 203 043 24 40; 0 808 238 17 74 US: +1 877 887 41 63 Webcast registration link http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5213 Media are welcome in listen-only mode. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, Novorossiysk Grain Terminal LLC, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com

