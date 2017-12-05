

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors monitored currency movements and looked ahead to further progress in Brexit talks and U.S. tax reform.



In economic releases, business activity across the euro zone accelerated to its fastest pace in over six years in November, data showed. IHS Markit's final composite PMI was confirmed at an earlier flash reading of 57.5.



Another report showed that U.K. retail sales rebounded last month, fueled by higher food spending.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 386.70 in late opening deals after rising as much as 0.9 percent on Monday, propelled by progress towards U.S. tax cuts and hopes for progress in Britain's Brexit talks.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were also down around 0.2 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.2 percent as the pound extended its Brexit setback slide.



Allied Irish Banks Plc rallied 2 percent after the lender maintained its dividend guidance.



Randgold Resources rose over 1 percent as gold held steady on a weaker dollar.



Tullow Oil shares jumped 2.6 percent even as oil extended overnight losses ahead of U.S. crude inventories data.



British retailer Tesco rallied 3 percent after an upgrade by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group.



Provident Financial shares slumped 13.5 percent after UK regulator FCA launched a probe into its Moneybarn unit.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down 1-2 percent despite positive services sector data from China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX