Halterm Container Terminal Limited in Halifax, Canada, has purchased three Konecranes RTGs as part of an investment program in its container and reefer handling capabilities.



Halterm is located just one hour off the Great Circle route, making it the closest North American east coast container terminal to Europe. Situated at the mouth of Halifax harbor, Halterm is the only facility in eastern Canada that can handle the "Ultra" class of container ships (10,000+ TEU capacity) with on-dock rail direct to Toronto, Montreal and the US mid-west. The new Konecranes RTGs will allow Halterm to handle an increasing flow of container traffic as part of a container yard optimization program.



Scheduled for delivery in 2018, the new Konecranes RTGs will stack 1-over-5 containers high, and 6 rows plus truck lane wide. They will be equipped with Konecranes' Active Load Control system, which eliminates container sway for very high handling productivity. They will also be equipped with the Auto-steering feature, which keeps the crane on a straight, pre-programmed drive path. The new cranes will provide an effective increase in yard capacity of 160,000 TEU, up 40% overall.



Jussi Suhonen, Sales Director Region Americas, Konecranes Port Solutions, said: "Halterm Container Terminal has been a good customer for many years, and already operates four Konecranes RTGs and two Konecranes Reach Stackers. Konecranes has been servicing the RTGs, upgrading their drives, and adding new features. I'm pleased that this has all been instrumental in Halterm's growth, and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship."



