The following information is based on a press release from Karo Pharma AB (Karo Pharma) published on December 5, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Karo Pharma has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for December 8, 2017, approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every tree (3) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 29.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is December 12, 2017. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Karo Pharma (KAROB).



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655947