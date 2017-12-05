April International Announces Key Sales Hire

LONDON, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

APRIL International, the leading international private medical insurance provider to the individual, student, SME and corporate markets, has announced the appointment of Mandy Dicksee to the newly created post of business development manager to be based in their London office.

With over 20 years experience of the private medical insurance industry, Mandy previously held the posts of operations manager Europe for Now Health International and corporate account manager at BUPA Global.

Commenting on her appointment, business development director Joe Thomas said, "Mandy represents an important hire for us. With over 20 years experience and a proven track record of developing strong working relationships with clients, brokers and distributors at the highest level, Mandy brings a proven set of skills and experience to this new role.

Our ambition is to become a global platform combining expertise and proximity to the client through our network of worldwide offices. We are confident that this service and knowledge led approach will result in APRIL International becomingthe most recommend gateway for clients to access high quality international private medical care and I am sure Mandy will play a vital part delivering our vision."

Mandy adds, "April International has a clear strategy to meet ambitious growth targets which, with the recent alignment of business activities across the group globally, it is well placed to deliver on. I am looking forward to the challenge and to begin the task of identifying new key intermediaries and accounts for development."

APRIL International offers a range of standout international private medical insurance plans delivered by 250 staff members, across 13 offices worldwide.

About the APRIL Group

Established in 1988, APRIL is an international insurance services group with operations in 31 countries in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and the leading wholesale broker in France. Listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B), the group produced a turnover of €861.2 million in 2016. Its 3,800 staff members design, manage and distribute specialised insurance solutions (health and personal protection, property and casualty, mobility and legal protection) as well as assistance services for private individuals, professionals and businesses, while pursuing APRIL's ambition: to make insurance easier and more accessible to everyone. Driven by a strong enterprising ethos, the group aims to offer its customers an insurance experience which is easier, by means of tailored products and services and customised care. For more information, please visit www.april.com