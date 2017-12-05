Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received all the drill results from Company's 2017 drill program on the Jackpot zinc property, part of the Company's Kootenay Arc project in southern B.C.

Key Highlights from the Jackpot drill program include:

8.8 m grading 7.13% zinc, 0.93% lead and 8.4 g/t silver (Jackpot East)

8.5 m grading 6.66% zinc, 0.70% lead and 6.5 g/t silver (Jackpot East)

6.0 m grading 6.52% zinc, including 2 m grading 14.9% zinc (Jackpot Main)

Multiple mineralized horizons with >6% zinc

Broad low-grade zinc mineralization intersected in 7 holes, including: 163.9 m grading 1.41% zinc, 0.13% lead and 1.7 g/t silver 50.68 m grading 2.30% zinc, 0.22% lead and 2.6 g/t silver



"These strong zinc results give us a great indication of the enticing mineralization in the area. Our work over the winter, and subsequent drilling in 2018, will provide a greater understanding of the extent and strength of these zones. We look forward to seeing how far reaching the mineralization is, especially considering the 2017 drilling only covered a small portion of the property," said Linda Caron, Margaux's VP Exploration.

Nine holes, totalling 1,397 m, were drilled within a 500 x 1,000 m area, to test the Jackpot Main, Lerwick and Jackpot East zones. Results have been previously released for the first four holes from the 2017 program (see Company news releases October 25, 2017 and November 8, 2017). The results for the remaining five holes are included in this release (as highlighted below and on the attached map).

Tyler Rice, President and CEO for Margaux stated "The 2017 drill program at Jackpot gave us exciting and encouraging zinc results, and plenty to continue our interest in the property and provide significant leads for 2018. The combination of high-grade results plus large tonnage, lower grade, near-surface mineralization is a game-changer for us, especially in the current high-price zinc environment."

Hole ID Zone From(m) To (m) Interval(m) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag(ppm) JP17-01 No significant results, hole lost before target depth

JP17-01A1 Main 158.44 212.57 54.13 1.09

1.4

JP17-02 Main 0.0 49.2 49.20 1.04

1.2

JP17-031 Main 8.5 14.5 6.0 6.52







10.2 12.5 2.0 14.90

2.0

JP17-041 Main 3.05 31.50 28.45 1.02





including 19.20 20.50 1.30 7.65





JP17-052 Lerwick 16.70 77.80 61.10 1.01





including 50.30 52.00 1.70 7.71





JP17-062 Lerwick 63.23 99.53 36.30 1.48

1.0

including 68.68 71.39 2.71 6.10

2.3

JP17-072 Jackpot East 107.00 157.68 50.68 2.30 0.22 2.6

including 112.09 120.59 8.50 6.66 0.70 6.5



142.67 144.76 2.09 6.01 0.26 4.1



152.88 154.00 1.12 6.78 0.23 1.9

JP17-081 Jackpot East 8.00 171.90 163.9 1.41 0.13 1.7

including 8.00 14.00 6.00 6.86

1.3



26.20 28.20 2.00 7.69 0.18 1.6



110.00 113.50 3.50 7.81 1.72 15.7



163.10 171.90 8.80 7.13 0.93 8.4

_________________________________

1Newly released drill result

2Previously released drill result



