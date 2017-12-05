05.12.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) BAWAG Group initiated at BUY, TP EUR 50.00 - A cost champion with a valuation discount We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a TP of EUR 50Our investment case is supported by (1) the groups solid capital generation capacity supporting a 50% payout, (2) the managements transformation track record resulting in above average profitability (cost/income <42%) and solid capitalisation (CET1 16.2%) and (3) growth prospects from recent M&A activity. At 1.1x 2018e BV and 2018e ROE of 12% BAWAG trades at a >15%...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...