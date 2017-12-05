sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,644 Euro		-0,18
-1,30 %
WKN: A0NJH6 ISIN: US05541T1016 Ticker-Symbol: ESDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BGC PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BGC PARTNERS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,68
14,162
13:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BGC PARTNERS INC
BGC PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BGC PARTNERS INC13,644-1,30 %