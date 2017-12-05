

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - General Cable Corp. (BGC), Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), Cameco Corp. (CCJ), Carvana Co. (CVNA), and Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) were among the top gainers on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.



Shares of General Cable Corp. (BGC) soared 35.09% on Monday, after the company has agreed to be acquired by Prysmian Group, an Italian energy and telecom cable systems company, for $30.00 per share in cash. The transaction values General Cable at about $3 billion, including debt and certain other liabilities, and represents a premium of about 81% to the General Cable closing price of $16.55 per share on July 14, 2017, the last day of trading before General Cable announced its review of strategic options.



Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) shares advanced 16.41% on Monday. Friday, the meal kit company announced the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares were up 12.97%, after Kazakhstan's state-owned uranium producer Kazatomprom announced its intention to reduce planned production by 20%, in order to better align its production levels with market demand. Kazatomprom believes this action would remove over 8 million pounds from the market in 2018 and about 24 million pounds of uranium over a three year period.



Last month, Cameco announced its plan to cut back uranium production to contain losses and to shut down two facilities in northern Saskatchewan.



Shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA) continued to move up 12.84% on Monday. The online-only used car dealer, on Monday, agreed to raise $100 million of Class A Convertible Preferred Stock in a private placement with Dundon Capital Partners, an investment fund founded by automotive industry veteran Tom Dundon. Carvana intends to use the proceeds to drive growth, including expanding its offering to more customers across the country.



Last month, Carvana reported Q3 results, and said it expects to end 2017 with triple-digit growth in unit sales and revenue, progress towards its mid-term GPU target of $3,000, and a truly national footprint.



Although there was no company-specific news, the technology company Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) shares rose 12.70% on Monday.



