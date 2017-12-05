Omnicom Agencies Prevail at Campaign Annual Awards

adam&eveDDB Wins Agency of the Year for the Fourth-Consecutive Time

BBDO named Network of the Year

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) announced today that BBDO Worldwide and adam&eveDDB earned the titles of Advertising Network of the Year and Advertising Agency of the Year, respectively, by Campaign Magazine. Omnicom was the only holding company to have multiple agencies recognized in both the network and agency categories including DDB Worldwide and Lucky Generals. In addition, it marked the fourth-consecutive year that adam&eveDDB won the prestigious title of Advertising Agency of the Year.

The Campaign wins come on the heels of the 2017 Eurobest Awards, the world's pre-eminent celebration of European Creativity, where DDB Worldwide won Network of the Year and adam&eveDDB was presented with Agency of the Year. In total, the DDB network picked up four Grand Prix awards in Creative Effectiveness, Entertainment, Film and Healthcare.

On the media front, Omnicom Media Group was awarded Media Holding Company of the Year at the inaugural Festival of Media North America Awards while PHD Worldwide was crowned Agency Network of the Year and Touché! PHD Canada Agency of the Year. In addition, PHD walking away with the coveted Campaign of the Year title for Canadian Safe School Networks' "Bully Ads."

"As we close out 2017, Omnicom agencies continue to be the most creatively awarded agencies in our business and it is especially gratifying to see our networks and agencies win repeat awards in the most prestigious competitions," said John Wren, President and CEO, Omnicom. "Creativity and innovation drive our business and we are proud to have earned these important recognitions for our people, our clients and their brands."

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.