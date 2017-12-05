

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC DIRECTOR DECLARATION



5 December 2017



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 R, Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that Neal Ransome, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc with effect from 13 December 2017.



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



