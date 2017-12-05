Accedian Partners With Lanner Electronics to Offer Performance-Assured Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE)

MONTREAL, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Accedian, the global end-to-end network performance assurance experts, today announced that it has partnered with Lanner Electronics Inc., to integrate its fully virtualized SkyLIGHT' performance assurance platform into Lanner's x86 networkplatform. The combined solution will bring performance assurance and visibility to Lanner's service provider customers deploying its platforms for universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) applications.

Service providers are accelerating virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) and uCPE roll-outs using a mix of centralized, distributed, and hybrid deployment models with their enterprise customers. While bringing greater customer service flexibility and cost savings, service providers also need complete quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) visibility to manage service level agreements (SLAs) and identify network problems in their virtualized service deployments. Accedian's SkyLIGHT provides Lanner's x86 uCPE service provider customers with the ability to establish 24x7 network performance visibility for managing SLAs and diagnosing the root cause of performance issues.

"Virtualization brings cost reduction and greater service agility, but this must not come at the cost of service quality; performance assurance is absolutely vital in creating the maximum value from virtualized services," said Sven Freudenfeld, Director Global Business Development Telecom Applications, Lanner Electronics Inc. "Customers are using our x86 vCPE and uCPE platforms in a variety of deployment models, and Accedian's virtualized SkyLIGHT platform now allows us to bring virtualized performance assurance capabilities to our customers, while also preserving native diagnostic, troubleshooting, and SLA assurance in their traditional demarcation devices."

Accedian SkyLIGHT extends virtualized instrumentation layer capabilities and includes service assurance, monitoring of bandwidth usage, service activation testing, and network fault isolation. Thanks to SkyLIGHT's virtualized platform, service providers running and managing vCPE or uCPE deployments with multiple enterprise customers will be able to monitor network performance regardless of the mix of deployment models, and can manage SkyLIGHT remotely in the same manner as other virtualized network functions.

SkyLIGHT employs NFV performance monitoring (PM) capabilities-both for mesh and hub-spoke type of active testing. This dramatically enhances the scalability and pervasiveness of existing one-way performance monitoring, with a hardware-assist option that makes virtual clock synchronization even more accurate-up to 10 times better than competitors. Additionally, when deploying SkyLIGHT with the Accedian Nano module, it offers features such as integrated MEF CE2.0 demarcation, remote packet capture and bandwidth utilization monitoring capabilities to the vCPE platform.

"SkyLIGHT has already been adopted by more than a dozen tier one mobile network operators who need our solution to assure their virtualized networks. Enterprise services are also undergoing radical virtualization and the service providers that support them need performance assurance solutions to match," said Patrick Ostiguy, CEO, Accedian. "Our partnership with Lanner will ensure that its many customers that are already building virtualized services, or those that are planning to do so, will have immediate access to the world's first fully-virtualized network performance assurance solution."

Accedian's SkyLIGHT platform has won multiple industry awards from industry bodies and programs including MEF, the Fierce Innovation Awards, and Telecoms.com, marking its place as the leading virtualized platform for network performance assurance. Fifteen of the world's top 20 operators (including Reliance Jio and Telefonica) use Accedian SkyLIGHT to ensure visibility of their next-generation fixed and mobile networks. For information on this solution please contact Michael Rezek, VP Business Development, mrezek@accedian.com.

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end to end network performance visibility, for control over the best possible user experience. Providing the most complete, current view of network health, Accedian dramatically improves visibility with actionable insights for peak reliability and quality of service (QoS). Accedian enables control over increasingly complex networks to increase agility, and reduce cost. Most importantly, through a fully optimized and performance assured network, Accedian proactively ensures maximum uptime and for peak quality of experience (QoE). Since 2005, Accedian has assured hundreds of thousands of networks and services globally, turning performance into a key competitive differentiator. For more information, visit Accedian.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Accedian

About Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. http://www.lannerinc.com

