A Cypark Resources Berhad subsidiary has been awarded a 30 MW PV project in Malaysia's latest solar auction. The country is expected to install 197 MW this year.

A consortium, comprising Cypark Renewable Energy Sdn. Bhd (CRE) and Revenue Vantage Sdn. Bhd. and CRE, has been given the green light to install a 30 MW solar PV project in Empangan Terip, Negeri Sembilan.

"The Project is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings and net assets of the CRB Group for the financial year ending 31 October 2018. However the Project is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of the CRB Group," it wrote in a statement filed to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, December 4.

