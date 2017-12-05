Using water as the source of electrons, microbial bio-photovoltaic (BPV) cells have the capacity to exploit the ability of cyanobacteria and microalgae to convert light energy into electrical current.

These types of bio-electrochemical systems are clearly more advantageous than conventional microbial fuel cells, which require the input of organic carbon for microbial growth.

Scientists from Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge, writing in the journal Nature, demonstrated the feasibility of BPVs using a simple commercial inkjet printer to make a thin-film paper-based BPV cell, with a layer of cyanobacterial cells on top of a carbon nanotube conducting surface.

The researchers show in their experiment the capacity of cyanobacteria to generate sustained electrical current both in the dark as a 'solar bio-battery' and in response to light as a 'bio-solar-panel', which can potentially find applications in low-power devices that they successfully tested on small LEDs and alarm clocks.

With the main focus having traditionally been on the use of heterotrophic bacteria to convert organic carbon substrates into an electrical output in so-called microbial fuels, more recently, photoautotrophic cyanobacteria ...

