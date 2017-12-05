

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lowell Hawthorne, the Jamaican-born founder of Golden Krust, fatally shot himself on Saturday, the police said. He was 57.



The fast-food magnate, who used the flavors of his native Jamaica to build an empire in the United States, was found dead around 5:10 p.m. inside a company factory in the Bronx in New York City. Investigators recovered a handgun and a note, but its contents were not revealed.



'Our hearts are broken, and we are struggling to process our grief over this tremendous loss. Lowell was a visionary, entrepreneur, community champion, and above all a committed father, family man, friend and man of faith,' the Golden Krust company said in a statement on Sunday.



The Bronx-based company said funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date.



Hawthorne, with inspiration from his baker father, and support from siblings, opened the first Golden Krust in the Bronx in 1989. For 28 years, he was the president and chief executive of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill.



Golden Krust now grew into the largest Caribbean-food chain in America with more than 120 stores in New York and beyond.



Ruben Diaz Jr., the Bronx borough president, and Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica, offered condolences on Twitter.



No one in his family, friends or employees could offer any explanation for why he might have killed himself.



In a Facebook post on November 28, Hawthorne wrote, 'I was always in search of the next honest means to make a dollar. Like many transplanted Caribbean nationals, I struggled to work and raise a family. I can only thank God for everything I have achieved....if my story here can inspire others to rise up and give it a go, then I would have succeeded in doing something meaningful.'



