Tido: First Subscription Service to Offer Scores from Hit Musical Hamilton

LONDON, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fans of the sell-out musical phenomenon of the decade, Hamilton, can now access piano arrangements from the show on the Tido Music app. Available for iPad and web, Tido is the only digital sheet music subscription service offering these best-selling arrangements to customers in Europe.

With the show opening in London this week, two volumes from publisher Faber Music, are available on the app: Easy Piano Selections, for elementary to intermediate level players, features arrangements of some of the musical's top tunes, synchronised with audio recordings.

Singers and more advanced pianists wishing to perform songs from the show together, can access full piano accompaniments and vocal lines in the Vocal Selections volume.

'Our technology gives people access to sheet music digitally, enabling them to engage, study and experience it in new ways,' said Brad Cohen, Founder and Director at Tido. 'We're delighted to be working with the team at Faber Music to give our European users access to the hugely popular Hamilton scores in a revolutionary new format.'

'We love to offer a choice when it comes to the way our customers can access and use our products, so we're really excited to offer these titles, complete with practice tools and more, on the Tido Music app,' added Jack Halsey, Head of Marketing at Faber Music.

Tido Music is available in the App Store worldwide with the exception of China and Japan. Those downloading the iPad or web app can experience its many features by signing up to a free, 7-day trial. *Selected content is territorially restricted.

Notes for editors:

Tido

Tido was founded in 2012, when conductor and editor, Brad Cohen, came together with international music publisher, Edition Peters. Tido has created a dynamic environment where publishers and record labels can bring their sheet music and audio to life, and where users can interact with exclusive video, audio, tutorials and text, thereby enriching their experience.

https://tido-music.com



Faber Music

Founded in 1965, Faber Music Ltd is one of the leading independent British publishers of classical, contemporary, media, and printed pop and educational music, and one of the world's most influential publishers of contemporary classical music.



http://www.fabermusic.com