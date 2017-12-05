Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are BASF, Covestro, Mitsui Chemicals, Dow Chemical & The Lubrizol Corporation

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global polyurethane dispersions market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for water-based polyurethane dispersions. The demand for water-based polyurethane dispersions is growing rapidly in the polyurethane dispersions market. Due to environmental legislations such as the Clean Air Act and other regulations, water-based polyurethane dispersions are expected to become an effective substitute for solvent-based polyurethane dispersions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing application in automotive and industrial coatings. Polyurethane dispersions are used in many industrial applications where elastomeric properties, high abrasion resistance, and high extensibility at low temperature are required. Polyurethane dispersions are gaining momentum in coatings, especially in the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries, due to their high toughness, flexibility, and resistance. Polyurethane dispersions, when used in coatings, make them more durable, easy to use, and environment-friendly. Polyurethane dispersions also deliver good chemical and alkali resistance properties when used in paints and coatings.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of production. The polyurethane dispersions market is capital-intensive. It involves huge investments at the initial stages. As the raw materials required for the production of polyurethane dispersions such as polyols and isocyanates are high in cost, its manufacturing process becomes costly. Along with this, the machinery and equipment used in the production of polyurethane dispersions are also expensive. Thus, it requires a huge amount of money during the entire manufacturing process.

