UnionPay cardholders may enjoy the highest discount available at ten thousand merchants outside mainland China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The year-end shopping spree is approaching. According to the Report on Chinese Tourists Global Spending (2017), Chinese tourists have shifted their spending focus from the price to the quality of the commodity or service.

In answer to this new trend, UnionPay International announced today to initiate the "UnionPay Global Shopping Fiesta", cooperating with about 10,000 retailers and catering merchant locations in 24 countries and regions in offering exclusive privileges for UnionPay cardholders. And the majority of the discounts are the highest available at the merchants. Among these merchants, 30% have joined U Plan, the cross-border marketing platform of UnionPay International.

From now to January 31, 2018, popular merchants in 24 countries and regions will provide exclusive discounts up to 30%-off for UnionPay cardholders. The participating merchants are worldly known, including many iconic shopping centers, Outlets, duty-free shops and Michelin-starred restaurant.

Among the participating merchants, more than 3,000 have joined U Plan. Customers are able to get U Plan e-coupons via theUnionPay International app, or receive the e-coupons on mobile phones when booking flight tickets and hotels via OTAs like Ctrip or using Dianping.com when traveling abroad. Cardholders are able to enjoy the highest discount available by showing the e-coupons and paying with UnionPay cards.

Cardholders who prefer to pay with UnionPay mobile QuickPass can also get discounts. As of the third quarter of this year, UnionPay mobile QuickPass is accepted at more than 600,000 POS terminals in over 10 countries and regions outside mainland China.

Over the past few years, the UnionPay acceptance network is expanding outside mainland China. Tourists may find the logo of UnionPay at duty-free shops, hotels, department stores, supermarkets and restaurants.

By the end of October, UnionPay is accepted at more than 22 million merchant locations outside the Chinese Mainland. In about 100 commercial districts frequently visited by Chinese tourists, the acceptance rate of UnionPay is over 80%. In addition, the UnionPay services cover all aspects of cardholders' travels. UnionPay Online Payment is accepted at the official websites of over 40 overseas international airlines, well-known hotel groups and international OTAs. Cardholders are also able to claim tax refund via UnionPay cards after spending at over 300,000 merchants in 38 countries and regions.