Global Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market to Grow at a Healthy Rate and Reach $2.9 Billion in 2022, Composites Ducting to Experience the Highest Growth Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Aerospace & Defense Ducting Marketby Aircraft Type (Commercial, Regional, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft and Others), by Duct Type (Rigid, Semi Rigid, and Flexible), by Application (Airframe, Engine, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low Pressure and High Pressure), by Material Type (Nickel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Stainless Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017 - 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )



This 193-page strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the global ducting market in the aerospace & defenseindustry over the trend and forecast period of 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aerospace & DefenseDucting Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense ducting market offers healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach $2.9 billion in 2022. The author of the report stated that Increasing deliveries of commercial and regional aircraft, increasing the share of wide-body aircraft in the commercial aircraft deliveries, rising aircraft fleet size, and increasing demand for lightweight ducting are major growth drivers of the market.

In terms of material type, composites ducting is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years, propelled by continuous replacement of heavy metals including aluminum and stainless steel with composites in low-pressure & low-temperature and low-pressure & high-temperature applications.

Based on aircraft type, commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the aerospace & defense ducting market during the forecast period, driven by increasing production rates of the best-selling aircraft, such as A320 family, B737, B787, and A350XWB, rising aircraft fleet size, and development of high thrust engines.

Based on the duct type, the high-pressure ducting segment is likely to remain the largest and fastest-growing duct type during the forecast period. Major applications of high-pressure ducting are environmental control systems (ECS), engine bleed air, thermal anti-ice systems, APU air intake/exhaust, fuel tank inerting systems, and engine starter duct systems.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for global aerospace & defense ducting over the next five years. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier and the presence of major ducting manufacturers. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth during the same period, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, the introduction of offset policy, and increasing defense spending.

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense ducting market is moderately consolidated with more than three dozen players active in the market. Top 5 players (Eaton Corporation, Senior Plc, PFW Aerospace, Arrowhead Products, and Triumph Group) captured close to 50% of the market in 2016. New product development, formation of long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies ducting market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Duct Type:

Rigid Ducts

Semi-Rigid Ducts

Flexible Ducts

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Application Type:

Airframe

Engine

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Pressure Type:

Low Pressure

High Pressure

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Material Type:

Nickel & Alloys

Titanium & Alloys

Stainless Steel & Alloys

Composites

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Ducting Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, contact:

RiteshGandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail:sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

