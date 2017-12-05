Specialty Fertilizers Market to Reach US$14,734.4 Mn by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In a fragmented yet competitive global specialty fertilizers market, keen players are focused on research and development to emerge at the fore, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. In a bid to stay competitive amidst stiff competition, key players are developing innovative and eco-friendly products. Besides this, companies operating in the specialty fertilizers market are compelled to adhere to regulations that restrict the use of certain chemicals for health and environmental hazards. That being said, more companies are focused to develop organic specialty fertilizers, adds the report.

As per projections of a report by Transparency Market Research, the global specialty fertilizers market will be valued at US$14,734.4 mn by the end of 2025 from US$8,987.3 mn in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025. Among the key type segments, slow release fertilizers held the leading market share in 2016 due to ease of availability and excellent cost to performance ratio. On the basis of compound, nitrogen compounds held the leading market share in 2016 vis-Ã -vis revenue.

Decline in Cultivable Land to Feed Growing Global Population Benefits Market

"Rising environmental concerns, decreasing land availability, rising demand for food, increasing health concerns, growing government support, increasing private ventures that support new product developments are the key growth drivers of the global specialty fertilizers market," says a TMR analyst. Specialty fertilizers offer a number of advantages over conventional fertilizers. This includes higher efficiency, less labor intensive, and provide constant nutrients to plants. The nutrients provided by specialty fertilizers are completely utilized as they are released only in small amounts that can be easily absorbed by plants.

Specialty fertilizers are granular shaped that are used to provide nutrients to the soil. It is either applied as a coating to seeds or is mixed with soil prior to sowing. Specialty fertilizers control the amount of moisture contact with soil, and release nutrients that decrease the rate of uptake of moisture by soil as well as reduces nutrient loss to the environment. Moreover, specialty fertilizers also help reduce harm to crops due to ionic concentration. Further, specialty fertilizers are used as an adhesive to augment pesticide intake and are used as binding agents to prevent leaching of pesticides from crops. Apart from this, factors such as technological advances and increase in investments in research and development for the introduction of novel specialty fertilizers are likely to hold promise for the growth of specialty chemicals market. Investments in ancillary industries such as packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods are also likely to benefit the global specialty fertilizers market.

High Cost Leading to Limited Use in Regular Agriculture Crimps Growth

On the downside, however, the high cost of specialty fertilizers over conventional fertilizers accounts for their limited their use in ordinary agriculture, which is challenging the growth of specialty fertilizers market. The information presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled "Specialty Fertilizers Market (Type Analysis - Slow Release Fertilizers, Controlled Release Fertilizers, Nutrition and Urease Inhibitors, and Micronutrient Fertilizers; Crop Type - Cereals & Oilseeds, Turf & Ornamentals, and Fruits & Vegetables; Compound Analysis - Nitrogen Compounds, Phosphate Compounds, Potash Compounds, and NPK Compounds) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

Prominent participants in the global specialty fertilizers market include Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Israel Chemical Limited, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A., Haifa Chemicals Limited, and Coromandel International Limited among others.

