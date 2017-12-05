Molecular Future, the One Stop Shop All Digital Assets Investors Need

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Recent talks within the field of digital asset management point to the need of a free, investor-grade digital asset management platform. Molecular Future is releasing a new blockchain based investment platform, launching as a response to requests by many in the realm of digital asset management. As recent global innovations have made it imperative to provide an integrated solution for investors, Molecular Future will consist of several features designed for both investors and start-ups alike.

Molecular Future brings institutional and professional analysis that delivers vital functions such as real-time updates of digital currency trends, data integration, information gathering, transaction simulations and token price movements. The technology will allow investors to effortlessly manage their digital assets, with personalized investment advice available to users based upon their risk tolerance, and expendable capital.





Desktop web-client user interface of Molecular Future

Molecular Future brands itself as a digital asset investment services platform, which can be used by both retail and institutional investors. Included is the option to arbitrage, crowd-finance, hedge, and trade of digital currencies. The platform underpinning all of this offers real-time monitoring of market trends and information, investment analysis, and big data to simulate large-scale transactions.

The investment platform will also include a community section where users will be able to share aspects of their own portfolio, analyze the strategies and portfolios of other investors, and ask questions from key fund managers and other users. Many of these features have been demanded by those investing in an industry where significant market fluctuations, corrections and the distribution of misinformation have occurred all too frequently.

Mobile application user interface of Molecular Future



The platform is being released with the backing of several top Fintech companies in the Asia-Pacific region. Initial funds have been raised from prominent Hong Kong businessmen, including John Ho, and have found support through the VC-arm of the Australian digital asset management company Collinstar Capital.

The Molecular Future web-based client will utilize decentralized blockchain technology, which is designed to be as transparent as possible. The use of an independent, decentralized algorithm will not only allow users to track their asset contracts throughout the entire transaction process but will ultimately provide a system that prevents the hacking, tampering and misappropriation of information.

The four-person executive team behind Molecular have over 20 years of combined experience in the finance industry, each bringing their individual strengths.

Jason Tso, the CEO was an early investor in Bitcoin and a well-known risk management expert who, after receiving $5 million RMB from a VC fund, created software that allowed users to spread their assets into hundreds of firms, thus vastly improving diversification.

Jacky Chan, the COO provides trading and management experience from his years spent as a partner of Luk Fook financial, a Hong Kong-based financial services firm. During his time at Luk Fook, Jacky was managing a portfolio of more than $100 million RMB. Throughout his career, and before the emergence of the Crypto Token Distribution (CTD) market, Jacky mainly dealt in gold, foreign exchange, and insurance.

Golden Yu, the CIO and resident big data and arbitrage expert is highly skilled in both technical and fundamental analysis of traditional and CTD markets. During his time working in conventional markets, Golden used big data to predict and profit off two stock market crashes (circuit breakers), and used his detailed understanding of arbitrage techniques to take advantage of price differences in security markets during the merger of CNR Corp Ltd. (6199.HK) (601299.SS) and CNR Corp Ltd. (1766.HK)(601766.SS). In 2015, Golden widened his scope and began trading digital assets, taking advantages of price fluctuations by developing his own arbitrage models.

Kennese Chan (CFA), the CFO brings over ten years of financial and management experience to Molecular, with specialties in M&A of large companies, and strategic management. Currently, she is working as the Sales Director for CITIC, a multi-billion-dollar construction conglomerate where she gained extensive experience in strategic leadership.

The team behind Molecular have also amassed a strong ecosystem of connected professionals, consisting of financial practitioners, investors, VC firms, start-ups, advisors, and influencers. Through their knowledge and dedication, Molecular has the potential to become a premier digital investment platform in the blockchain industry.

Through the availability of a free, web-based investment grade digital asset management platform, Molecular Future seems to be a pathway into the CTD industry. With an experienced team and strong backing from prominent figures in the industry around the Asia-Pacific, this innovative software could be set to take off.

Media Contact

Gary Liu

media@unifiveusa.com

SOURCE: Molecular Future