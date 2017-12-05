

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth improved more than initially estimated in the three months ended September, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.9 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in the second quarter.



The growth for the September quarter was revised up from 3.6 percent.



The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth accelerated to 4.1 percent from 3.7 percent in the previous quarter. The preliminary estimate for the third quarter was 3.8 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded at a stable pace of 0.9 percent in the third quarter instead of a 0.8 percent increase reported earlier.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth accelerated slightly to 6.3 percent in October from 6.2 percent in September.



