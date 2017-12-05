Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2017-2021 - Vendors Developing Single Module Aftertreatment System Including Urea Tanks for Commercial Vehicles

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2017-2021" report

The global commercial vehicle urea tank market to grow at a CAGR of 2.34% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is alternate techniques used by vehicle manufacturers for treating vehicular emissions. Declining quality of air in the urban regions of the world and the rising number of vehicles being introduced onto the roads are significantly contributing to the increase in air pollution. About 30 countries in the world have adopted Euro4 emission standards in 2016.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased penetration of SCR in commercial vehicles. The rising penetration of SCR systems in commercial vehicles is expected to drive the commercial vehicle urea tank market during the forecast period. Increasing air pollution is causing governing bodies to upgrade emission norms at intervals less than a year. This has induced commercial vehicle manufacturers to equip their vehicles with the latest and most advanced emission control systems like SCR with urea tanks for ensuring continuity of business even after the upgraded emission norms are implemented.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is reduced availability of low-sulfur fuel in emerging countries. Commercial vehicle urea tanks are a part of the SCR system used in commercial vehicles for limiting the formation of NOx. SCR systems are used in commercial vehicles to maintain compliance with emission norms pertaining to limit NOx levels. However, SCR systems can only be effective in limiting the emission of NOx if the vehicle uses low-sulfur fuels. Hence, the low availability of low-sulfur fuels poses a significant challenge to the commercial vehicle urea tank market.



Market trends



Vendors developing single module aftertreatment system including urea tanks for commercial vehicles

Alternate techniques used by vehicle manufacturers for treating vehicular emissions

Appropriate diesel exhaust fluid distribution channels for reducing malfunctions with SCR-equipped commercial vehicles

Key vendors

Cummins

Elkhart Plastics

Salzburger Aluminium

Other prominent vendors

ACGB

Centro

Gemini Group

