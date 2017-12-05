SPARTANBURG, SC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- Integrated Biometrics today announced that the company recently closed on a $2 million equity financing round. The funds will support the company's rapid global growth, including increased production to meet high levels of demand for its comprehensive family of FBI certified biometric fingerprint scanners. This transaction represents a private investment.

Integrated Biometrics is the industry leader in rugged, lightweight biometric fingerprint scanners. These FBI certified units range from single-finger to 10-finger sensors known for durability, compact design, and exceptionally low power consumption. Identity management solutions providers depend on Integrated Biometrics' products to provide reliable results even under challenging conditions, such as daylight or bright lights, temperature extremes, dirty fingers, and mobile field operations.

"Demand for our solutions continues to increase at a tremendous rate," said Stephen Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics. "That's why we're on both Inc. Magazine's 5000 and the South Carolina 25 Fastest Growing Companies lists for two years running. This growth capital addresses working capital needs, enables capacity improvements, and supports engineering projects that will bring exciting new features to our product line."

