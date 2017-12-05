Park Place Technologies Launches ParkView Platform For Automated Hardware Triage Support

Solution Provides Universal OEM Monitoring Solution to Significantly Drive Uptime

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Gartner IT Infrastructure Operations Management & Data Center Conference in Las Vegas, Park Place Technologies, a global leader in third-party hardware maintenance and service, will announce the official launch of ParkView, a remote triage service platform that enables predictive detection and identification of hardware faults that occur within a data centre.

ParkView, powered by the TrueSight AIOps platform from BMC, revolutionises visibility into data centre infrastructure and operations by identifying and reporting hardware faults, as well as potential faults, enabling faster response and problem resolution. ParkView predicts data centre issues, then triages the fault and identifies the proper fix, allowing quick repairs to be made through Park Place's seamless integration with hardware maintenance service plans.

The TrueSight AIOps platform from BMC identifies and contextualises patterns from virtually any data source, revealing recurring issues and repetitive tasks ideal for automation. TrueSight dynamically learns the behavior of infrastructure and manages capacity, including multi-cloud utilisation in the context of applications and services.

"Our ParkView offering comes at the apex of digital transformation across numerous verticals," said Chris Adams, President and Chief Operating Officer, Park Place Technologies. "As CIOs are held more accountable than ever to be a revenue source for their organisations, ParkView allows enterprise IT to be as efficient and error-proof as possible, all while reducing costs."

"Park Place has a strong vision to help their clients with digital business transformation," said Shayne Higdon, president of performance and analytics at BMC. "ParkView, powered by BMC's TrueSight AIOps platform, will shift the traditional hardware break-fix service paradigm from reactive to proactive. By applying artificial intelligence, Park Place will be able to remediate hardware problems faster and enable their IT clients to focus on creating and delivering business value."

The ParkView support offering includes the following features:

Predictive Fault Detection: ParkView instantly identifies faults in data centre hardware, 24/7, without the need for customer action of any kind. The offering also helps find behavioral and performance trends to reduce false alarms.

Park Place Technologies conducted a beta test of ParkView with a select group of customers beginning in June 2017, running through December 2017. The results of the test were outstanding on both a qualitative and quantitative level. Of the 787 assets that were monitored, ParkView was able to identify 76 actionable errors either before or immediately after they occoured, saving what could have amounted to hundreds of hours in downtime under traditional methods.

Cincinnati Bell, the primary telecommunications company in Cincinnati, Ohio and its nearby suburbs, was one of the earliest adopters of ParkView. As a result of their beta test participation, the company has experienced reduced downtime from hardware issues in its data centre, better service to its customers and now has the flexibility to shift resources to other business efforts.

"We appreciate our collaborative partnership with Park Place and are pleased with the ParkView beta test results we've seen so far," said Kevin Murray, Chief Information Officer at Cincinnati Bell.

Additional customer feedback from the beta test was also very positive, noting that ParkView enables them to migrate off in-house systems, reduce costs associated with managing assets in off-premium locations, as well as shift their employees to more value-added functions.

ParkView fully integrates with hardware maintenance plans covered by a Park Place Maintenance Agreement.

Since 1991, Park Place Technologies has provided an alternative to post-warranty storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centres. As the world's largest pure play post-warranty data center maintenance organisation, Park Place supports more than 10,000 organisations in over 100 countries, offering an exceptional customer experience, superior service delivery, and an operational advantage for businesses ranging from government, higher education and healthcare institutions to cloud service providers, SMB and Fortune 500 companies.

