Global Travel and Entertainment Cards Procurement Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are American Express, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & HSBC

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017
The "Global Travel and Entertainment Cards - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Travel and Entertainment Cards Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Cashless transactions are likely to grow across the world at the rate of more than 10% during the forecast period because of government initiatives such as demonetization and limitations on cash deposits in India. These initiatives will, in turn, help the global travel and entertainment cards market as these cards are the most popular alternative to cash for corporate travel and entertainment.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Travel and Entertainment Cards Market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category driver
- Employers mandating travel and entertainment cards for traveling employees
Category constraints
- Identifying global players with strong regional ATM networks
Procurement best practices
- Engage with service providers with experience
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Category at a Glance
Part 2: Scope of the Report
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
Part 3: Market Insights
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
Part 5: Pricing Insights
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
Part 6: Procurement Insights
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
- American Express
- JPMorgan Chase
- Citigroup
- Wells Fargo
- HSBC
