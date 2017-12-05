USAFIS: Immigrants Have Long-lasting Benefits to U.S. Cities

NEW YORK, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Immigrants comprise 13.5 percent of the U.S. population today, the highest share in 106 years. "In addition to starting a new life in a wealthy country, they play a pivotal role in the nation's economy," tells USAFIS Organization.

In the late 19th century, the absolute number of immigrants in the country rose from less than 2.5 million in 1850 to more than 13.5 million in 1910. What is fantastic is that places that took in more immigrants in the 19th century still benefit economically from it, reported NYC-based Quartz news portal.

That group of immigrants was similar in many ways to those entering the U.S. today. Most did not speak English, followed different religious practices than the natives, and were fleeing politically or economically treacherous situations. The majority were unskilled laborers, though a small number were highly educated.

President Donald Trump recently welcomed some 4,000 immigrants in California to the 'American family' and urged them to help other newcomers assimilate. The message is a key part of naturalization ceremonies.

More immigrants almost immediately led to more vibrant economies. Of course, the current economic and political circumstances are quite different from the late 19th century, but there are enough similarities to suggest that the benefits of immigration would hold true in the 21st century and beyond.

