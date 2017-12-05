sprite-preloader
Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Australia

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 5, 2017 AT 2:00 PM

Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Australia

Outotec has been awarded orders for the delivery of process equipment for a greenfield copper concentrator in Australia. The contract value booked in Outotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake is approximately EUR 17 million.

Outotec's scope of delivery includes semi-autogenous (SAG) and ball mills, HIGmill high intensity grinding mill, flotation cells, sampler and automation technology, plus thickeners for concentrate and tailings treatment. The deliveries will take place during 2018.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing
tel. +358 40 822 7100


Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)