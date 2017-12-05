Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Australia

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE DECEMBER 5, 2017 AT 2:00 PM

Outotec to deliver minerals processing equipment to Australia

Outotec has been awarded orders for the delivery of process equipment for a greenfield copper concentrator in Australia. The contract value booked in Outotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake is approximately EUR 17 million.

Outotec's scope of delivery includes semi-autogenous (SAG) and ball mills, HIGmill high intensity grinding mill, flotation cells, sampler and automation technology, plus thickeners for concentrate and tailings treatment. The deliveries will take place during 2018.

