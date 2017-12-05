Report shows how Thailand can have 37% of its energy produced by renewables by 2036, while saving $9bn a year by generating more of its own energy through renewables, lessening the impact of externalities caused by fossil fuels.

In a new report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, the total share of renewable energy in Thailand's energy consumption could reach more than 37% by 2036 if the country were to commit to a stronger and more ambitious energy development plan. This would effectively surpass the national target.

Furthermore, the report finds that decreasing imports of fossil fuels while increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix would improve energy security, and has the capacity to save $1.2 billion on Thailand's energy costs per year. Thailand currently imports half ...

