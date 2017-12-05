

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output grew at the fastest pace since early 2013, the Central Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



Manufacturing output climbed 10.9 percent month-on-month in October, following September's marginal 1.4 percent increase.



This was the biggest growth since January 2016, when output gained 14.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, manufacturing output rebounded 14.3 percent after falling 1.6 percent a month ago.



At the same time, manufacturing turnover fell 1.1 percent in October from September, while it grew 2 percent from the same period of 2016.



