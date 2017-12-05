

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth accelerated sharply in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 6.6 percent year-over-year in October, well above the 1.6 percent rise in September, which was revised down from 3.6 percent.



The measure has been rising since September 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 2.2 percent from September, when it grew by 1.9 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that orders for industry rose 3.8 percent annually in October, much slower than the 11.2 percent spike in September.



Monthly, orders dropped 1.7 percent from September, when it rebounded by 4.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX