

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) said that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.93 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. The dividend represents a 3 cent increase from the previous quarter and up 6 per cent from a year ago.



The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 27, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2018.



