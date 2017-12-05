As from December 8, 2017, subscription rights issued by Dignitana AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 20, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: DIGN TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010636514 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146944 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from December 8, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Dignitana AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: DIGN BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010636522 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146945 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 084638000.