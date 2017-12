DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate fell to the lowest level in more than nine years in November, data from Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate declined to 6.1 percent in November from revised 6.3 percent in October. This was the lowest since May 2008, when the rate was 5.9 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 138,100 from 141,500 in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX