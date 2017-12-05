

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $148.86 million, or $10.00 per share. This was up from $147.47 million, or $9.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $2.59 billion. This was up from $2.47 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $148.86 Mln. vs. $147.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.9% -EPS (Q1): $10.00 vs. $9.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.8% -Analysts Estimate: $9.81 -Revenue (Q1): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%



