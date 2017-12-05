- Drilling highlights include 206m @ 0.91%CuT, 80m @ 1.25%CuT and 124m @ 0.67%CuT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp. ("Coro" or the "Company") (TSX Symbol: COP) is pleased to announce the results of a further five reverse circulation (RC) holes and four diamond drill (DDH) holes drilled for metallurgical sampling as part of the infill drill program completed at its Marimaca copper project, located 22km E of the port of Mejillones in the II Region of Chile, (Fig. 1). Together with the previously released 11 infill drill hole results from Marimaca released (November 9th 2017), Coro has now published the results of 16 of the planned 57-hole infill drill program. Additional results will be disclosed in meaningful batches as assays are returned to the Company over the coming weeks.
"We continue to be pleased with the results of the infill drilling program, which support, confirm and increase our confidence in the resource that was defined in the maiden resource estimate for Marimaca released early in 2017," commented Coro President and CEO, Luis Tondo. "The results of this infill drill program will be used to update the mineral resource estimate which we expect to be completed during the first quarter of 2018. We are also excited to be underway with the additional reverse circulation drilling program for the purposes of expanding the Marimaca deposit."
Drilling Results
Results are shown on Table 1 where %CuT means total copper. Drill hole locations are shown on Fig 2. Drill collar coordinates are shown on Table 2.
Table 1: Intersections
Hole
TD
From
To
m
%CuT
Type
MAR-66
200m
No Significant Results
MAR-70
250m
14
26
12
0.41
Oxide
and
42
82
40
0.54
Oxide
114
158
44
0.39
Oxide
180
184
4
1.96
Oxide
184
192
8
2.67
Enriched
MAR-72
150m
14
32
18
0.36
Oxide
MAR-73
200m
4
46
42
0.92
Oxide
and
66
138
72
0.83
All
including
66
96
30
0.77
Oxide
96
120
24
0.97
Mixed
120
138
18
0.75
Oxide
MAR-75
200m
46
60
14
0.44
Oxide
and
70
150
80
1.25
All
including
70
112
42
1.01
Oxide
112
150
38
1.25
Mixed
MAD-07
250m
0
86
86
0.69
Oxide
and
104
112
8
2.13
Mixed
112
124
12
0.33
Oxide
150
162
12
0.88
Mixed
188
194
6
4.97
Enriched
194
202
8
0.60
Mixed
230
242
12
0.40
Mixed
MAD-08
200m
0
34
34
0.85
Oxide
and
64
132
68
0.99
All
including
64
118
54
0.80
Oxide
118
132
14
1.71
Mixed
and
154
200
46
1.54
All
MAD-09
150m
2
126
124
0.67
All
including
2
118
116
0.66
Oxide
118
126
8
0.81
Enriched
MAD-10
220m
10
216
206
0.91
All
including
10
188
178
0.69
Oxide
188
198
10
5.43
Enriched
198
216
18
0.55
Oxide
Sampling and Assay Protocol
True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2 metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay laboratory in Copiapo, Chile for preparation and assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.
Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 33 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas de Chile, was responsible for the design and execution of the exploration program and is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Alan Stephens, FIMMM, Executive Director of Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 42 years of experience, and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, is responsible for the contents of this news release.
Fig 1: Location of Marimaca and Coro Claims