- Drilling highlights include 206m @ 0.91%CuT, 80m @ 1.25%CuT and 124m @ 0.67%CuT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp. ("Coro" or the "Company") (TSX Symbol: COP) is pleased to announce the results of a further five reverse circulation (RC) holes and four diamond drill (DDH) holes drilled for metallurgical sampling as part of the infill drill program completed at its Marimaca copper project, located 22km E of the port of Mejillones in the II Region of Chile, (Fig. 1). Together with the previously released 11 infill drill hole results from Marimaca released (November 9th 2017), Coro has now published the results of 16 of the planned 57-hole infill drill program. Additional results will be disclosed in meaningful batches as assays are returned to the Company over the coming weeks.

"We continue to be pleased with the results of the infill drilling program, which support, confirm and increase our confidence in the resource that was defined in the maiden resource estimate for Marimaca released early in 2017," commented Coro President and CEO, Luis Tondo. "The results of this infill drill program will be used to update the mineral resource estimate which we expect to be completed during the first quarter of 2018. We are also excited to be underway with the additional reverse circulation drilling program for the purposes of expanding the Marimaca deposit."

Drilling Results

Results are shown on Table 1 where %CuT means total copper. Drill hole locations are shown on Fig 2. Drill collar coordinates are shown on Table 2.

Table 1: Intersections

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type MAR-66 200m No Significant Results

MAR-70 250m 14 26 12 0.41 Oxide and 42 82 40 0.54 Oxide 114 158 44 0.39 Oxide 180 184 4 1.96 Oxide 184 192 8 2.67 Enriched

MAR-72 150m 14 32 18 0.36 Oxide

MAR-73 200m 4 46 42 0.92 Oxide and 66 138 72 0.83 All including 66 96 30 0.77 Oxide 96 120 24 0.97 Mixed 120 138 18 0.75 Oxide

MAR-75 200m 46 60 14 0.44 Oxide and 70 150 80 1.25 All including 70 112 42 1.01 Oxide 112 150 38 1.25 Mixed

MAD-07 250m 0 86 86 0.69 Oxide and 104 112 8 2.13 Mixed 112 124 12 0.33 Oxide 150 162 12 0.88 Mixed 188 194 6 4.97 Enriched 194 202 8 0.60 Mixed 230 242 12 0.40 Mixed

MAD-08 200m 0 34 34 0.85 Oxide and 64 132 68 0.99 All including 64 118 54 0.80 Oxide 118 132 14 1.71 Mixed and 154 200 46 1.54 All

MAD-09 150m 2 126 124 0.67 All including 2 118 116 0.66 Oxide 118 126 8 0.81 Enriched

MAD-10 220m 10 216 206 0.91 All including 10 188 178 0.69 Oxide 188 198 10 5.43 Enriched 198 216 18 0.55 Oxide

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2 metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay laboratory in Copiapo, Chile for preparation and assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 33 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas de Chile, was responsible for the design and execution of the exploration program and is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Alan Stephens, FIMMM, Executive Director of Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 42 years of experience, and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, is responsible for the contents of this news release.

Fig 1: Location of Marimaca and Coro Claims