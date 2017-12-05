Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce the launch of Career Connect, our new platform designed to unite subscribed followers with mining and metals organizations who are looking for the best and brightest talent. Career Connect is free of charge to all users, and its only mandate is to unite the thousands of young mining professionals who are passionate about the mining and metals industry with those looking for the best talent.

Career Connect is a bi-monthly subscribed email which will be sent out to subscribers across Canada and the United Kingdom.

For Job Seekers, subscribe here: www.youngminingprofessionals.com/careerconnect to receive YMP's bi-monthly Career Connect email with the latest mining and metals job opportunities.

For Talent Seekers, forward your complete job specification in a PDF format to careers@youngminingprofessionals.com, and we will take care of the rest.

About YMP

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals based in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Canada and in London, United Kingdom, that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our four chapters have over 1,500 followers including a diverse mix of young mining professionals with a wide variety of skills and education. Our followers are typically well educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.

YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

For more information on YMP, the four chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at info@youngminingprofessionals.com.