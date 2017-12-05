Connected Lighting Market, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Connected Lighting Market [Systems, Services (Professional, Support, LaaS); Deployment (Turnkey, Retrofit); Environment (Indoor, Outdoor); Applications (Residential, Commercial, Public Spaces)]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Connected lighting services targeted at residential, commercial, and public-sector applications. Connected Lighting services analyzed in the study include Design, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services and Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS). The study includes market analysis of connected lighting solutions segmented by types of deployments - Turnkey and Retrofit, and by types of Environments - Indoor and Outdoor.

Further to this, the report also provides the market data for connected lighting in multiple segments across applications. Market sizes and forecasts for connected lighting has been provided for Warehouses, Factories, Garages, Hospitals, Offices, Stores, Hospitality among others. For Public space applications, market data has been provided for Streets, Tunnels, Arenas, Parks, Bridges, Monuments among Others.

The 2017 Connected Lighting market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from users, buyers, home owners, businesses, enterprises, factories, stores, among others. The study also covers key demand side ratings such as ratings across regions for connected lighting deployment types, services, benefits, application ratings, and adoption timelines.

The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



Some Questions answered in the Report:

What is the market size of connected lighting solutions in 2017?

How big is the market opportunity for connected lighting systems and services over the next 5 years?

What are the different market segments and how much is the revenue forecast in each segment?

Which applications are the most opportunistic for lighting systems?

What are the companies in this space and what do they offer?

Market Segmentation



Segments: Systems, Services (Professional, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services and Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS))

Deployment Type: Retrofit Solutions; Turnkey Solutions

Environment: Indoor; Outdoor

Applications: Residential; Commercial (Warehouses, Factories, Garages, Hospitals, Offices, Stores, Hospitality, Others); Public Spaces (Streets, Tunnels, Arenas, Parks, Bridges, Monuments, Others)

Key Topics Covered:



1 CONNECTED LIGHTING: RESEARCH OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY

1.1 Research Design

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Market Introduction



2 CONNECTED LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS

2.1 Market Overview and Trends

2.2 Connected Lighting Systems

2.3 Connected Lighting Services (Professional, Support, LaaS)



3 CONNECTED LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SOLUTIONS

3.1 By Deployment

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.2 Turnkey Solutions

3.1.3 Retrofit Solutions

3.2 By Environment

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.2 Indoor Environment

3.2.3 Outdoor Environment



4 CONNECTED LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY APPLICATIONS

4.1 Market Overview and Trends

4.2 Residential

4.3 Public Spaces (Streets, Tunnels, Arenas, Parks, Bridges)

4.4 Commercial



5 CONNECTED LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY REGIONS



6 CONNECTED LIGHTING: MARKET PARTICIPANTS AND DEMAND TRENDS

6.1 Supply Side - Player Profiles and Markets

6.1.1 Player Profiles and Overview

6.1.2 Player Profiles and Products

6.1.3 Player Profiles and Key Markets (Systems/Services)

6.1.4 Player Profiles and Key Markets (Systems/Services)

6.1.5 Player Profiles and Key Markets (Residential/Commercial/Public)

6.2 Demand Side Analysis - Regional Ratings

6.2.1 Connected Lighting Deployment Type Ratings by Region

6.2.2 Connected Lighting Services Type Ratings by Region

6.2.3 Connected Lighting Benefits Ratings by Region

6.2.4 Connected Lighting Vertical Applications Ratings by Region

6.2.5 Connected Lighting Adoption Timeframe Ratings by Region



Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands

Ambright GmbH

Arborlight

Atmel (Microchip)

Belkin

Busch-Jaeger Elektro GmbH

CIMCON Lighting

Centrica Connected Home Limited

Collingwood Lighting

ComfyLight AG

Cooper Industries (Eaton)

Cree

DIVA Interactive Systems

Deako

Digital Lumens (OSRAM)

enModus

ERCO

Echelon

Ecospectral

Elecsys Corporation

Emmlight BV

Enlighted

Forma Lighting LLC.

GE

Helvar

Honeywell

iLumTech

Inspired LED

Insta GmbH

LACROIX Sogexi

LG Electronics

LIFX

LUXTECH

Leedarson Group

Legrand

Lellan

Leviton

Lighticians Inc.

LumenCache

LumenPlay (S4 Lights)

Luna Lights Inc

Lutron

Marvell Technology Group Ltd

NXP

Nanoleaf

Noribachi

NuLEDs

OSRAM

Orion Energy Systems

Panasonic

Philips Lighting

Roovx

Schneider Electric

Selux

Sengled

Silvair

Solis Tek

Sonne Industries LLC.

StreetLight Vision

Sunflower Corporation

TCP Lighting

TRILUX Lighting UK

TUVRheinland

Telensa

Texas Instruments

Thinnect

Thorn (Zumtobel Group)

Tridonic (Zumtobel Group)

VLNComm

Wavelength Lighting

Wipro Lighting

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jmp75r/worldwide





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716