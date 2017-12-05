The "Global Selenium Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global selenium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.96% during the period 2017-2021

The report, Global Selenium Market 2017-2021 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing use of selenium in electronic products. Selenium is a naturally occurring element in the Earth's crust. However, it is rarely available in its elemental form but is rather found as a compound with other elements. It is a semiconductor material and is used in various electronic components such as circuit boards and photosensitive drums in photocopiers. The photosensitive drum in photocopiers is the heart of the system. It is a metal roller covered by a layer of photoconductive material, which is made of a semiconductor such as selenium. Thus, the use of selenium in electronics and photocopiers will drive the growth of the global selenium market during the forecast period.

One of the major drivers for this market is Germany and Japan play a major role in selenium market. The major producers of selenium such as Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and SUMITOMO METAL MINING are based in Japan. Japan and Germany account for more than 64% of the global selenium production in 2016. Approximately 50% of the selenium produced in Japan was exported to China in 2016. In China, imported selenium is primarily used in ceramic tiles. The domestic demand for selenium in Japan is driven by the growing glass industry in the country.

Key vendors

American Elements

Hindalco Industries

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Sumitomo Metal Mining



Umicore

Other prominent vendors

5N Plus

Able Target Limited

Aurubis

JX Nippon Mining Metals

Leshan Kaiya Photoelectric Technology

Maruti Chemicals

Salvi Chemical industries

Shinko Chemical

Super Conductor Materials

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Regional Landcape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

