Armenia's fledgling solar industry has received a boost with the installation of another 1 MW PV plant, by Arpi Solar. The company is due to start work on another 55 MW "very soon".

Arpi Solar has completed work on a 1 MW solar PV plant in Armenia. While it designed the plant and carried out construction work, JinkoSolar, Staubli, Enerparc, Sungrow provided the necessary equipment.

An opening ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Mr Karen Karapetyan and Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Mr Hayk Harutyunyan, among others, was held in the city of Talin last month.

"Talin-1 sets new standards in solar energy sphere in Armenia," ...

