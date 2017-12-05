The Chinese solar company has terminated the agreement to supply wafers to the U.S. producer after repeated failures by Mission Solar to purchase the required quantities of wafers outlined in the contract.

Comtec Solar, a Chinese producer of mono wafer products for the PV industry, yesterday terminated a longstanding wafer supply agreement with U.S. solar manufacturer Mission Solar.

The termination follows Mission Solar's failure to purchase the quantities of wafer agreed under the terms of the contract, which was signed in December 2013.

Comtec Solar stated that "given the continued unfavorable market conditions", ...

