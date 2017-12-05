sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,623 Euro		+0,044
+0,10 %
WKN: A1W1QF ISIN: VGG572791041 Ticker-Symbol: MZE 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,157
44,412
15:09
43,27
44,49
15:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPIAN CORPORATION17,726+1,18 %
LUXOFT HOLDING INC42,623+0,10 %