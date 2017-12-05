RESTON, Va., 2017-12-05 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a leading low-code and business process managementplatform provider, and Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions, today announced a global partnership to deliver end-to-end, low-code solutions to Life Sciences companies around the world.



Organizations are using software applications to become agile across the business. The Appian platform helps businesses streamline clinical operations, manage regulatory compliance in real time, create immediate innovation throughout the product lifecycle and accelerate speed to market.



"Speed to market and enabling life altering treatments for patients faster and cheaper is a continuous aspiration for all of us in the Life Sciences. Technology and software are finally getting to the point where we can make a real difference," says Evi Cohen, VP Global Pharma & Life Sciences at Appian. "The right platform in the right hands will permit us to move the needle here. This is why we are joining hands with Luxoft."



The Appian low-code platform combines technical software with a user interface simple enough for any employee to use. This means companies can quickly build and deploy custom web and mobile applications, increasing productivity while also saving costs. Appian is used across a broad range of functions but a few focus areas for life sciences include:



-- Clinical Operations: Organizations leveraging Appian have seen numerous benefits, including but not limited to; reduced start-up cycle times by 60 percent, reduced cycle time (end-to-end) by 32 percent, 50 percent reduction in cycle times from RFP development to contract execution and reduced average cycle times to 60 days. -- Regulatory Compliance: The Appian Platform has advanced business process management capabilities that allow you to automate, monitor, and control regulatory efforts during each step of a product's lifecycle, so applications and processes are compliant throughout the entire process. -- GxP Compliance: Organizations in the cloud can maintain GxP compliance and data integrity on the Appian Cloud by ensuring audit trails, establishing service level agreements (SLAs), and monitoring changes. -- Regulatory Information Management: The Appian approach to Regulatory Information Management (RIM) has helped life sciences organizations successfully manage a regulatory portfolio of thousands of products across over 150 countries, comprising global, regional, and local projects. Using Appian, organizations can increase submission quality and achieve over 99 percent regulatory compliance while decreasing system maintenance costs, organizational complexity, and time to market.



Luxoft will leverage its IT integration expertise, experience of providing IT services to major pharmaceutical companies and 42 global delivery centers to help companies implement these platforms.



"In areas such as drug discovery and regulatory compliance, implementing solutions efficiently and right first time is imperative," said Sam Mantle, Healthcare & Life Sciences Managing Director at Luxoft. "Appian's business process management capabilities integrated with professional services from Luxoft will allow Life Sciences companies to better meet their business challenges."



To learn more about Appian and its work across Life Sciences and Pharma, visit www.appian.com.



About Luxoft



Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.



Luxoft has more than 13,000 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.



About Appian



Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.



