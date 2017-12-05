Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics study on the healthcare industry. The client, a leading medical imaging client, wanted to analyze the patient characteristics and provide the most effective treatment for their patients. The client wanted to improve healthcare and medical functions regarding the disease scrutiny and health management with the help of better patient data.

Big Data Analytics Helps a Leading Medical Imaging Client Revamp the Current Healthcare Architecture. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig, "Well-known medical imaging companies are leveraging big data analytics platforms to keep track of the assorted medical data and to derive better insights into the patient care."

Medical imaging technology has revolutionized healthcare over the past few years, letting the doctors find easier treatments for patients. Medical imaging has changed the processes of diagnosing, treating, and studying diseases and ailments; thus, opening the range of possibilities for patients. Major organizations are adopting big data analytics to track healthcare records and improve data governance efficiently.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to manage large data sets and improve healthcare outcomes by reducing costs. The client was able to analyze the potentialities of the market regarding the opportunities, customer service, and improve operational efficiency.

This big data analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Examine varied data sets in the patient healthcare

Tap potential market trends and customer preferences

This big data analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Examining new sources of data and making agile and better decisions

Gauging customer needs and creating new products to meet the customer requirements

